Mampong paramount chief intensifies call for parliament to pass Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill to preserve Ghanaian culture

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, the paramount chief of Mampong in the Ashanti region, has issued a stern warning to Ghana's Parliament, urging them to prioritize the passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to protect the nation's cultural heritage.

His remarks were delivered during his speech at the Christop Heyns African Human Rights Moot Court Competition, which took place at KNUST in Kumasi.



Daasebre Osei Bonsu II emphasized that LGBTQ+ practices are fundamentally at odds with Ghanaian culture, values, and traditions and should not find acceptance in any form within the nation. He went on to caution parliament against following in the footsteps of the United States in legitimizing LGBTQ+ activities, asserting that traditional leaders would vehemently oppose such a move.



According to citinewsroom the chief said, "Should we sit here and discard our culture, which we've inherited from time immemorial, just because we've acquired degrees from European universities? Should we throw away our culture because of financial gain from abroad? Should we permit a man to kiss a man and a woman to kiss a woman? Please, I don't need to elaborate on this matter.



"In Ghana, we have our culture, and woe betide those parliamentarians if they emulate what is happening in America. They will come and meet us at our respective kingdoms."



The paramount chief's impassioned plea reflects the ongoing debate and discussions surrounding LGBTQ+ rights and legislation in Ghana.



