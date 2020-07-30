General News

Mamprugu chief confers chieftaincy title on captain Tonzua

Captain Tonzua’s traditional title and roles make him the youth chief

The Wungu Traditional Council has conferred a chieftaincy title on Captain Jamal Tonzua, a legal officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

In a colourful ceremony at the Naazori palace, he was conferred with the title Kpang-Mang Naa I—Exemplary Youth Leader of Mamprugu.



Captain Tonzua’s traditional title and roles make him the youth chief of the Wungu Traditional Area. He is also the spokesperson of the Paramount Chief of the Wungu Traditional Area.



During the installation ceremony, the Paramount Chief of the Wungu Traditional Area, Naazori Alhaji Saaka Sulemana, noted that the installation of Captain Jamal Tonzua is in recognition of his exemplary professional and academic achievements, and how he has leveraged his networks to contribute to socio-economic development in Mamprugu.



While Captain Tonzua was in private legal practice, he channeled substantial corporate social responsibility projects to Mamprugu; these include a water project that has enhanced the quality of life of members of his community, especially women.

He also facilitated important partnerships between his Municipal Assembly and strategic development partners. The installation of Captain Tonzua was graced by Mr. Arimeyaw Somo Lucky, the Municipal Chief Executive of Walewale who extoled the unprecedented achievements of Captain Tonzua within the traditional area.



He explained that although Captain Tonzua was born, raised and educated within an underserved community, his extraordinary academic achievements go beyond the shores of Ghana. The young military officer recently achieved double academic honours at Georgetown Law.



He is also the first lawyer and military officer from his community. Mr. Somo concluded by challenging the youth of Mamprugu to emulate Captain Tonzua’s shining example.



In his address, Captain Tonzua assured his Paramount Chief, Elders, opinion leaders and community members that he will work hard to dutifully discharge his responsibilities towards the Wungu Traditional Council and the entire community.

Source: Kusobrana Ibrahim Saaka, contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.