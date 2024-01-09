Mamprugu youth urged to support Dr Bawumia to become president

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Source: GNA

The Mamprugu Zaabuni Youth for Development, a pressure group in the Mamprugu Traditional Area, has declared its support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the December 7 Presidential election.

Musah Abdul-Basit, the group’s President, who made the announcement at this year’s congress of the group at Walewale in the North East Region on Sunday, urged the youth to work to ensure that Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, won the elections.



Abdul-Basit said: “We urge the youth of Mamprugu to massively support one of our own to be President no matter the political colourations.”



“Insha Allah, if we have such an opportunity coming from another political party in the future, Zaabuni shall not shy away but give him/her the maximum support to be President of Ghana.”



The congress was to take stock of the area’s development and continue to champion better opportunities.



It was on the theme: “Rekindling the Glory of Mamprugu: Our Collective Responsibility."

Abdul-Basit emphasised the mark Dr Bawumia had left in every corner of Mamprugu and said the youth would work hard to ensure he won the election to make history for the area.



He mentioned the extension of electricity to most communities and the construction of sports facilities as some of the government’s projects there, saying: “Mamprugu Traditional Area is very happy for having a region of its own.”



The group, within its eight years of existence, could boast of paying the medical bills and school fees of some residents as well as securing a large tract of land to build an educational institution, he said.



Abdul-Basit urged the youth to help in restoring prosperity and promote peace for development and opportunities to thrive.



He appealed for the construction of a bridge to link Arigu to the Shilinga community through the Mamprugu mainland.

Vice President Bawumia, who was the Special Guest of the congress, mentioned the establishment of the STEM Senior High School at Kpasenkpe, the Fire Service Training School at Wungu, and the ongoing construction of the Walewale, Nalerigu and Gambaga town roads as some of the government’s intervention.



He said efforts had been made to complete the Misio Bridge for ease of transportation and that all the districts in the region were benefiting from the Agenda 111 hospital project.



He donated GHc200,000.00 to the group to support its operations to alleviate the plight of students in the region.



Meanwhile, the group also donated footballs, trophies and money to some football clubs in the area to support their operations.