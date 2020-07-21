Crime & Punishment

Man, 22, burns girlfriend over food

File photo: The suspect angrily pushed the victim into a fire

A 22-year-old man, Emmanuel Nkum, resident has allegedly burnt the leg and thigh of his 23-year-old girlfriend Matilda Vadasu for failing to prepare his favorite food for him in Assin Fosu in the Central Region.

In an interview with Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan, Matilda said, his boyfriend angrily pushed her into a fire after she finished preparing Banku instead of Fufu which was the meal for the day on their menu plan.



She revealed that his boyfriend has been threatening to kill her anytime they have misunderstanding within the four years of their relationship.



Matilda who can’t even walk to attend to nature’s call said, she has not gone to hospital after a week of the incident all because she has no money.

The suspect, Emmanuel Nkum who is currently in the grips of Assin Fosu Police Command has denied pushing the lady into the fire.



He claimed the girl is an epileptic patient so that resulted in her falling into the fire.



An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.