Man, 24, arrested for killing friend over ¢10.00 dispute at Assin Awisem

Bright Ofori has been arrested after he clubbed to death 35 years old Muniru Mohammed Haddi

A 24-year-old unemployed, Bright Ofori, has been arrested after he clubbed to death 35 years old Muniru Mohammed Haddi at Assin Awisem in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region over a ¢10.00 dispute.

The Chief Prosecutor at Twifo Ati-Morkwa District Magistrate Court, Detective Inspector Joshua Kusah explained to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan that on Saturday 16th January 2021, Assin Awisem Police received a report that the accused person has hit his friend with a stick at about 6:30 pm.



The Police team quickly rushed to the scene and conveyed the deceased to Assin Awisem Health centre for treatment and was later transferred to St. Francis Xavier Hospital (Assin Fosu) and finally referred to Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, but unfortunately, he passed away on the following day.

The body is currently at the Twifu Praso Mortuary for post mortem, whilst the accused person is currently at Twifo Praso police custody and will be arraigned to court on the 10th February 2021.