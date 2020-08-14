Crime & Punishment

Man, 25, attempts suicide after killing 80-yr-old woman with block

The suspect stabbed himself after realising he had killed the 80-year-old woman

Twenty five (25) years old man Kwaku Johnson has killed an 80-year-old woman Eno Pokuaa with a building block at Domenase near Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Kwaku Johnson is also in a critical condition when he stabbed himself in a suicide attempt after killing the octogenarian.



Musah Nuamah, grandson of the deceased who narrated the unfortunate incident to Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said the suspect used to be a tenant in their house who was ejected, “but he always come here to misbehave and create confusion in the house”.



According to Nuamah, “He came to the house this morning August 13, 2020 and started misbehaving and attacking some people in the house. He smokes ‘weed’. The deceased told her to stop attacking people in the house and Johnson became angry and hit her (the deceased) with a building block.”

He said Johnson stabbed himself after he realized that he has killed the woman.



Police personnel have conveyed the body to mortuary.



Meanwhile, Johnson is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

