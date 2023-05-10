Man 25, jailed 10 years for stealing cable

File photo

A 25-year-old man, Kofi Oduro, has been jailed for ten years after he stole electric cables worth GH¢27,932 from an uncompleted house in Jachie in the Ashanti Region.

The court presided by Fred Obikyere, sentenced Kofi Oduro to hard labour after he pleaded guilty.



Kofi Oduro is said to have stolen the items from Ebenezer Donkoe, who is a driver at Akropong Esaase on May 5, 2023.



According to the prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, the complainant had gone to his newly built house only to discover someone had invaded his house and stolen all of the cables used to wire the house.



According to the Dailyguide report, a witness in the case, Cosmos Manu told the complainant he saw the accused person leaving the premises with some wires in his hands around 8:00 p.m. on May 7, 2023.



He said after confronting the convict, Kofi Oduro left behind the wires sensing danger and took to his heels.

He added that it was discovered that he had fled with some of the wires that were in his luggage and was arrested.



After an investigation, he was charged and arraigned before the court where he was sentenced.



Prior to his sentencing, the judge bemoaned the growing number of occurrences of cable theft in Jachie and its environs.



YNA/WA