Man, 26, shot by armed robbers at Kasoa in the Central Region

The man who was shot by the armed robbers

A 26-year-old man, Justice Amoquandoh has been shot by armed robbers in military uniform on motorbike at Kasoa Akweley New Town in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The robbers shot the victim’s waist leaving him unable to walk.



Assembly Member for Kasoa Akweley Electoral Area, Foster Mensah in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan revealed that, the victim was escorting her sister to the Kasoa Market around 5:00pm on Friday April 14, 2023 when the unfortunate incident happened.



According to him, the armed robbers were robbing a sprinter Benz Bus on the road when the victim got to the scene. He and his sister then decided to run but the suspects fired at them and a bullet hit the victim in the process.



He was rushed to the Police Hospital where he’s receiving treatment.

A worried Forster Mensah said the situation is getting out of hands at Kasoa Akweley because the robbers brazenly operate in day light, having no fear of the Police.



He noted that the robbers always strike after Police personnel go on patrol in the area which suggests they might be hidden somewhere in the community.



He therefore called on the Police administration to beef up security in Kasoa and its environs.