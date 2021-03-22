Man, 28, lynched at Patasi

File photo of an angry mob

A 28-year-old man has been lynched at Patasi in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred today, Monday, March 22, 2021.



The naked lifeless body of the deceased was found with a rope tied to the legs.



Blood was also oozing from severed cutlass wounds suspected to have been left on the body by his assassins.

An Assembly member for the area, Akwasi Appiah who spoke to Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah suspects the deceased was an armed robber.



He said the body of the deceased who is yet to be identified has been conveyed to the morgue by the police.



Meanwhile, the police at Sofoline police command has commenced investigations into the incident.