Man, 29, commits suicide by slitting his throat at Amenfi East

File photo

A 29-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide in Amenfi East.

The young man is said to have sliced his throat today, Friday, October 20, 2023.



It’s unclear what prompted him to commit suicide.



Kofi Dankwa, an uncle of the dead, recounted the story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, revealing the deceased was diagnosed with high fever a few months ago and was receiving treatment.



He claimed that the young man’s sister discovered him in a pool of blood and yelled for help.



“He had slit his throat and was in a pool of blood when his sister found him,” he explained. He was brought to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

“He was recently diagnosed with a high fever and also experienced a mental episode, but was treated and returned home. We had no intention that he was planning to take his life.



He was also reserved and remained quiet most of the time, so we had no intention that he was planning to kill himself. When you engage him in a conversation, he responds positively, and so we had no idea he was planning to kill himself.”



The uncle further revealed that the sister who discovered the body of the deceased has suffered a shock and is currently unable to speak.



The police have since been informed, and the body was deposited a