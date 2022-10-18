0
Man, 30, falls to death from coconut tree at Offinso

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

A man believed to be in his 30s has died after falling from a coconut tree at Offinso Dome in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased who was only identified as K2 reportedly died instantly after falling from the coconut tree.

A source at the community told OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, around 3:00 p-m after the victim, in an attempt to get some coconut, fell from the tree and died.

Information gathered indicates that the bereaved was not the owner of the coconut but had gone to the area to pluck the coconut for his personal consumption.

It is unclear what caused the individual to fall from the tree but residents say he fell on some concrete blocks which were under the tree

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the mortuary by police in the area.

