Man, 30, stripped naked, nearly lynched for car theft at Kasoa

Some angry youth at Kasoa Wednesday morning stripped a 30-year-old man naked and almost lynched him after he was arrested for attempting to steal a Honda salon car with a master car key at the Kasoa Second Bus Stop.

According to an eyewitness, Rose Agborka, a lotto agent, the owner of the Honda Salon car with the registration number CR-1359-20, parked the car at the bus stop from Kasoa direction to Accra, to buy pizza and other foodstuff across the road.



She added that the suspect from nowhere quickly opened the car door with a master key and nearly drove the car away. The owner noticed it and called for public support leading to the arrest of the suspect.



In an interview, she said, “We asked him to give us the master key of which he refused, he then threw the master’s key into the bush which made the residents at the scene get angry and stripped him naked.

“He was made to stand in the sun for about 5 hours preparing to lynch him by the angry residents until the Amanfrom Police came to his rescue and was taken into police custody for investigations.



The suspect is currently at the Kasoa Amanfrom Police custody assisting investigations.