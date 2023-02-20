Man, 32, electrocuted, another in critical condition at Nyankyerenease

Seth Opoku Boateng died on Sunday, February 19, 2023

A 32-year-old man Seth Opoku Boateng been electrocuted with another in critical condition at Nyankyerenease in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti.

The sad incident reportedly occurred around 6:30 a-m on Sunday February 19,2023, when the deceased with three others tried to remove a canopy from a football pitch where they were preparing to play a football match.



The top end of the canopy according to eyewitness came into contact with naked wire on a high tension pole killing one Seth Opoku Boateng, 32, with another, Ahmed, 34, sustaining severe injury.



The Assembly Member of Nyankyerenease Electoral Area, Hon Gifty Amoah in an interview with OTEC News Jacob Agyenim Boateng said the deceased was confirmed dead at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



"I received a call from one of the boys and after getting to the scene, i was told two of the four boys who were holding the canopy had been rushed to hospital "

"I followed up but one of the victims was confirmed dead with the other recieving treatment".



"The good news is that, two others who were in the center of the accident came out without any harm ". She said.



Hon Gifty Amoa said the matter has been reported to police in the area who are currently investigating the matter.