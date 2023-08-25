Man, 40, slips and dies while working at Ejisu-Tikrom

A file photo

A man believed to be in his early 40s slipped and died while working at Tikrom in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased according to the report died on one of the main streets in the community in the early hours of Thursday, August 24, 2023, after falling on the ground.



The deceased who is yet to be identified is said to have come from Ejisu-Kwame to work in the area as a plastic bucket repairer.



Some residents in the community narrated the incident to OTEC News reporter, Jacob Agyenim Boateng.



"He came here this morning with his tools to repair some plastic buckets, after parking his tools, he went to one of the houses to get fire for his work".

"He fell heavily on the ground and started shaking but he stopped after a few minutes, a nurse in the area who was passing by after some examination said the man had lost his breath”, a resident said.



The residents noted that the man had been left on the ground for several hours waiting for Police in the area to collect the body for further investigations.



The body was however covered with black polythene awaiting collection as of the time of filling this report.