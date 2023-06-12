Man, 60, found dead at Krofrom

A file photo

A man believed to be in his 60s was found dead at New Tafo (Krofrom), a suburb of Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region.

The man, whose identity was unknown in the community, was found dead in the early hours of Monday, June 12, 2023, near New Tafo Division School.



According to an eyewitness, he saw the security man of the school and another person holding the deceased before his death coming from the school.



“I inquired, and I was told that he was sick lying at the school, so they are assisting him to get a taxi to be taken to the hospital,” he told Otec News reporter Nana Akwasi Acheampong.



"Moments after they put him on the roadside, he opened his mouth, breathed slowly, and finally stopped breathing. I put my hands on his chest and realized that his breath had stopped,” he added.

Asked if the deceased was known in the area, he answered in the negative, saying, “many people from all corners have testified that they don’t know him.”



The security man at the school was nowhere to be found after they dumped him on the roadside, according to the reporter.



The Unit Committee chairperson of the area, Afia Agyeiwaa, said a report has been lodged at the New Tafo Police Station for investigation.