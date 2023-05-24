Man, 63, butchered over missing roofing sheets

File photo

A 63-year-old man, Efo Kokuvi, has had machete wounds inflicted on his head and other parts of his body by a friend, Nicolas Cudjoe, at Kwashie-Amabo in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that a friend of the suspect gave two packets of roofing sheets to the victim to keep for him, but a few days later, the suspect and his friend went for the roofing sheets without consulting Efo.



After Efo Kokuvi returned from work, the roofing sheets were nowhere to be found, so he confronted the suspect, which led to a heated argument on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.



Later in the night, the suspect, Nicolas Cudjoe, sneaked into Efo's room and allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on him.

The victim was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital, where he's receiving treatment, and the matter was reported to the Awutu Bereku Police Command.



Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, who is in custody assisting investigations.