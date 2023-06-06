0
Man allegedly hangs himself at Suhum

Tue, 6 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An unknown man has committed suicide by hanging at Suhum New Life of Suhum Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region in an uncompleted building.

The man, believed to be in his late twenties, was found hanging at the location on Sunday, June 4, 2023

Rev. Yeboah, the Assembly member for the Pinto electoral area, said he received word that someone had been discovered hanging at the back of a resident’s house.

He rushed to the scene and discovered the story was true.

The police were notified, and the body has since been recovered.

The young man is suspected of hanging himself with a sponge.

The Assemblyman stated that the young man had yet to be identified and that efforts were being made to contact his family after a resident stated that he knew the family.

