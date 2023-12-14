Man allegedly killed and dumped behind drinking spot in Cape Coast

File photo

A man believed to be in his early 40s has been allegedly killed and dumped behind a drinking spot named Casanova drinking bar near Melcom in the Cape Coast Metropolis in the Central Region.

Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan indicates that the deceased wearing an orange Lacoste and a Jeans Trouser, according to residents is not known in the area, hence they believe he might have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the area.



The police were informed, and they conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation and identification.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to the general public to help identify the deceased and also urged members of the public who have their family member missing to visit the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for identification.