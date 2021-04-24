Man allegedly murders girlfriend at Shama

The incident is reported to have occured on Saturday

A forty-two-year-old (42) man identified as Papa Gyabi has been arrested by the Shama district police command for allegedly murdering a lady believed to be his girlfriend.

The suspect was arrested at Shama Kumasi after some residents reported to the police that about 12-1am on Saturday, April 24th there was a misunderstanding between Papa Gyebi and his girlfriend also identified only as Rita.



According to the residents, several attempts to have access to the house to bring the situation under control did not yield any results hence reporting the incident to the police.



The Shama police with the support of the Western Regional Crime management team stormed the house, peeped through the window and saw the suspect wielding a hammer threatening to harm anyone who dared to come around.

The police managed to break into the room and overpowered Papa Gyebi and saw the motionless body of Rita now deceased.



A police source told Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan that at the crime scene saw the body of the deceased lying in a pool of blood with the head smashed with multiple deep wounds on the right wrist lying in prone position wearing a pink blouse over a black skirt.



The body has since been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta hospital mortuary for autopsy and preservation while investigation is ongoing.