Man allegedly pours acid on fiancée

File photo

Keche, a young man, is on the run after allegedly pouring acid on his fiancee, Rose, at Wassa Akropong.

The victim has acid burns on several vital parts of her body and is currently in critical condition.



According to reports, Keche poured acid on his girlfriend following a brief disagreement about cheating.

Keche, who has been declared wanted by the police, is currently at large and the Police are actively searching for him to be questioned.