6
Menu
News

Man allegedly shoots another over pear

Aboaso Communal Conflict Suspect Provisionally Charged For Murder File photo

Tue, 25 Apr 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 65-year-old man named Otu Acquah a.k.a Adi Wako allegedly shot a 24-year-old man over avocado pear fruit at Kwesi Larbi near Okorase in the Suhum Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Ben has been identified as the dead.

Rainbowradioonline.com learned that the deceased went to the suspect’s house with a buddy at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to pluck some pears.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a revolver and shot the victim through the pear tree he had already climbed, killing him instantly.

He allegedly portrayed them as thieves, which is why he allegedly shot at them.

The other victim, Francis, who escaped, stated that they had just finished an event and were on their way home when they stopped at the suspect’s house to pick some pears.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the area, Nana Kwesi Larbi, has called the occurrence “tragic.”

He further said that the suspect had previously threatened to kill him over a land dispute.

He claims the suspect has a history of violent altercations.

He told Nyankonton Mu Nsem that whenever the suspect gets into a quarrel, he pulls out a gun and threatens to kill people.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana
Related Articles: