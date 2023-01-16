Man arested over alleged contract killing attempt at Ekwamasi

File Photo

A man in Ekwamasi, a town in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region. Kofi Badu has been arrested for allegedly contracting someone to kill his nephew for allegedly having sexual affairs with his wife.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the suspect allegedly contracted a butcher named Kofi Nkrumah, to kill his nephew popularly known as Oman for him.



The contractor after receiving lots of pressure from the suspect to kill his nephew then arranged with the Police to have him arrested.



Upon several calls, the suspect directed the contractor to where he could get his nephew to kill him. He then sent the contractor money to hire a vehicle to transport his armed men for the killing.

But the contractor arranged with the police and they stormed the suspect’s house. While they sat for introduction, the suspect Kofi Badu was arrested and sent to the Breman Nkwantanum Police Custody.



Upon interrogation, the suspect confirmed he contracted for his nephew to be killed for having sexual intercourse with his wife several times.



The Police have commenced investigations into the matter.