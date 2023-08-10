Man arrested for allegedly killing niece for money rituals

File photo

The Western Regional Police Command has arrested Nana Ackah, 37, a small-scale miner, for allegedly murdering his six-year-old niece in a suspected failed money ritual saga.

The suspect is believed to have gone to a ritualist to assist him in becoming wealthy overnight or to do ‘pocket no dry’ magic for him.



He was told that for the process to proceed, he would have to use his niece as a sacrifice.



Nana Ackah immediately rushed home, picked up his niece, Sandra Manu, and informed her parents and other relatives that he was taking her out on a treat.



The two set out on their trek, and along the way, another relative approached them and asked where he (Ackah) was taking her.



He was offended and asked if he didn’t have the right to take his niece out.

The stated relative then warned them not to stay too long where they were.



Sandra Manu questioned the uncle about where he was taking her while they were on their way, but he refused to say.



The girl then began crying, but the uncle consoled her with toffee and requested that she stop.



A few moments later, the uncle allegedly severed the minor’s head with a machete, removed her genitals and other parts of her body, and took them to the ritualist.



Nana Ackah informed the ritualist that he had brought some pieces of the niece, as was required.

But the ritualist told him that he did not ask him to kill the girl and send her pieces since she was needed alive for the money rituals.



Nana Ackah then left the shrine and returned to the bush, where he allegedly murdered the girl and buried her remains.



According to Agya Ben’s story on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Nana Ackah went home and told them Sandra had gone missing.



He claimed to have requested that she wait for him at a specific location while he went to hear nature’s call.



But met her absence after returning to the location where he had asked her to wait.

The police were notified, and a three-day search for the girl was launched, even though Nana Ackah had reportedly murdered her.



On the third day, he confessed to the crime and brought police, family members, and journalists to the site where Sandra was buried.



The Police dug up the site and, to their astonishment, discovered Sandra’s headless body and the other pieces he had removed and planned to use for the money rituals.



He then led the police to the ritualist, who has also been arrested but has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he did not request that Nana Ackah kill Sandra but rather deliver her life to the shrine.