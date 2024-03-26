Man arrested for attempted robbery at mining site in Ashanti region not affiliated with Ghana Armed Forces - Military

Opoku Eric

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied any association with Opoku Eric, 27, who attempted to rob a mining site in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which occurred at Nyamesom, saw armed individuals storming the site, causing panic among workers and attempting to seize control.



Contrary to initial reports linking Opoku Eric to the Ghana Armed Forces as a Lance Corporal with its unit, the GAF has stated that per its investigations no affiliation between the accused and the institution tallies.



“The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to a news item by Mynewsgh.com on Monday, March 25, 2024, about an attempted robbery at a mining site at Nyamesom in the Ashanti Region by a 27-year-old man alleged to be a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces.



"Our investigation shows that the alleged suspect is not a soldier of the GAF, nor has the institution deployed the said identified person to perform such duties at the said mining site. He has no ties whatsoever with GAF.



“GAF wishes to caution all persons who use military accouterments without authorisation that they would be severely dealt with by the law when caught,” a press statement from the GAF said on March 25, 2024.

Addressing the matter, the GAF emphasized that the individual in question had no authorization to wear military attire or partake in activities associated with the armed forces.



“We also wish to urge the public to promptly report suspicious persons in military uniforms to the nearest military unit or police station for the necessary action to be taken.



“Once again, we call on media operators to cross-check their information with the Department of Public Relations before publishing stories that end up tarnishing the image of GAF,” the press statement added.







