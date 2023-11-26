Man arrested for cutting 300-year-old Komfo Anokye tree still in custody over GH₵20,000 bail

Solomon Nkansah is accused of cutting down the ancient Komfo Anokye cola tree

Solomon Nkansah, the man arrested for allegedly felling the revered Komfo Anokye tree in Feyiase, remains in police custody due to his inability to meet the GH₵20,000 bail set by a court.

Despite a bail with a surety from the Atasemanso Circuit Court, Nkansah remains incarcerated nearly a 14-days after the court's decision.



During his second court appearance on Thursday, November 23, prosecutors requested an extension to pursue additional investigations and explore potential accomplices.



The court presided over by Justice Gloria Mensah-Bonsu, acceded to the request, postponing the case to December 5.



In the aftermath of the felling of the celebrated 300-year-old kola tree in Feyiase, known for its purported healing properties, authorities launched a manhunt for the culprits.



The tree, deeply embedded in the history of the Ashanti Kingdom, sprouted at the location where the revered priest Komfo Anokye allegedly spat a kola nut in the early 1700s.

Local beliefs ascribe healing powers to the black and white seeds of the kola tree. Positioned along a major road connecting Kumasi to Lake Bosomtwe, the tree managed to escape removal during highway construction and stood as a treasured tourist attraction.



Public outcry ensued as images circulated online of the toppled tree. The motive behind its recent felling remains shrouded in mystery.



The site of the Battle of Feyiase, a pivotal historical event in the Ashanti Kingdom's struggle for independence against the Denkyira Kingdom, was at the same location.



The tree's existence over the years has served as a major link to the historical narrative and cultural heritage of the Ashanti Kingdom and its people.



GA/SARA





