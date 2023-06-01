1
Menu
News

Man arrested for inflicting machete wounds on his wife

Man Holding Cutlass To Butcher?resize=599%2C339&ssl=1 File photo

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A man has allegedly inflicted machete wounds on his wife, leaving her in critical condition.

The event occurred at Akyem Pankese, in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, where the two live.

Nyankonton Mu Msem of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm gathered the two disagreed last two months when the husband told the victim he was no longer interested in the marriage.

He later evicted them from their marital home.

The woman was claimed to have gone to stay with another family acquaintance with her four children.

The motive for the attack is unknown, however, the suspect allegedly attacked the wife while she was on her way home from the farm.

The suspect Agya Moses, is currently in Police custody.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Related Articles: