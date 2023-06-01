Man arrested for inflicting machete wounds on his wife

File photo

A man has allegedly inflicted machete wounds on his wife, leaving her in critical condition.

The event occurred at Akyem Pankese, in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region, where the two live.



Nyankonton Mu Msem of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm gathered the two disagreed last two months when the husband told the victim he was no longer interested in the marriage.



He later evicted them from their marital home.

The woman was claimed to have gone to stay with another family acquaintance with her four children.



The motive for the attack is unknown, however, the suspect allegedly attacked the wife while she was on her way home from the farm.



The suspect Agya Moses, is currently in Police custody.