Man arrested for killing 50-year-old cousin who refused to marry him

•50-year-old Janet Ansaaku has met her untimely death
• The incident happened at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Savannah Region
• The deceased has been buried
A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Sawla District Police Command for allegedly killing his 50-year-old cousin, Janet Ansaaku for refusing to marry him.
The incident happened at Uro-Mekaa near Kalba in the Savannah Region on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
According to a Citi News report, the police visited the crime scene after gathering intelligence on the incident.
They found out that the deceased had a deep cut on her head and was lying in a pool of blood.
An autopsy was carried out and subsequently, the body was released to the bereaved family for burial.
