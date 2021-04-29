Man arrested for stealing 9 goats

The alleged thief was grabbed together with a driver at the Police checkpoint

A young man, who gave his name as Augustine from Drobo has been arrested by the Berekum Divisional Police for stealing nine goats at Drobo.

He was arrested on Thursday, 29th April 2021 morning, en route to Berekum from Drobo to sell the goats.



He was grabbed together with a driver at the Police checkpoint upon their checks and intelligence.

Augustine and the driver are currently in the custody of the police at Berekum Divisional Police Service Department for further investigation.