Man arrested over COCOBOD recruitment scam

Source: GNA

Bernard Frimpong Boateng, unemployed, who allegedly collected GHC21, 800 under the pretext of facilitating the recruitment of three persons into COCOBOD but failed has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Boateng has pleaded not guilty. The court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Kowah Quarshie admitted Boateng to bail in the sum of GHC20,000 with one surety.



Meanwhile Boateng is said to have refunded GHC8,600 out of the amount he allegedly collected from the complainant.



He is expected to reappear on February 14.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court that Gifty Nkuah was the complainant.



The prosecution said Boateng resided at Awohsie in Accra.

It said in July 2022, Boateng approached the complainant and had informed her that he had some protocol recruitment slots at COCOBOD which he was offering for sale.



The prosecution said the accused persons made the complainant to believe that he worked with COCOBOD.



It said the complainant, therefore, convinced her three friends namely: Christian Asare Danso, Portia Aprefi Frimpong and Patience Dabuoh to grab the recruitment opportunity.



As a result, the prosecution said the accused person collected GHC21,800 from the complainant and went into hiding.



The prosecution said on November 8, 2022, Boateng was lured and arrested after he was asked to come and collect money to facilitate the so-called recruitment. It said during investigations, Boateng refunded GHC8,600 and had pleaded for time so he could refund the rest of the money, but failed.