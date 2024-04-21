Man arrested over fake currency

Notes of the Ghana currency

One person has been arrested at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for the possession of fake currency, which he attempted to use to trick a popular pub operator.

The suspect, Jackson Adjei, had on Friday night used a fake 200 cedis note to purchase a fruit drink at a popular pub in the area. It was after he had left after being given his change that the owner realized the currency was fake.



He attempted to repeat a similar act on Saturday but was fished out and arrested by the owner of the pub with assistance from other customers, who handed him over to the police.



The fake 200 cedis note was given to the police as evidence.

The suspect was searched at the station, and an additional note of fake 200 cedis was retrieved from his bag.



Police have since detained him and are investigating his modus operandi, hinting that he will soon be processed for court.