Man attempts suicide after allegedly killing wife

File photo

Source: GNA

Ato John, a man in his late 30s, is accused of butchering his wife, also in her 30s, to death at Dunkwa Mfuom in Ghana’s Central Region.

According to the details that have emerged, the father and his wife were living blissfully until they lost their new baby girl.



The baby’s death is believed to have caused friction between the couple, prompting the woman to threaten divorce.



Nana Yaw, reporting from the region on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, said the couple was fighting in their room, and two of the children stepped out to inform neighbours.



When neighbours rushed to the apartment, the couple’s room was locked.



After breaking down the door and entering the room, the neighbours discovered the woman dead in a pool of blood.



Nana Yaw went on to say that the wife was found with one of her eyes plucked out.

The man suspected of murdering his wife was also discovered hanging with a sponge tied around his neck in a suicide attempt.



Neighbours promptly came to his aid.



The police were notified, and the spouse was later detained.



He is currently being treated at Dunkwa Hospital.



Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been deposited at the mortuary.