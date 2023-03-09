0
Menu
News

Man battling for his life after mob attack

Mob Attack Sldjds File photo

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man believed to be in his late 30s is in critical condition at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu since Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after he was attacked by some youth.

The victim, identified as Yaw Osei, a native of Assin Adiembra in the Assin South District of the Central Region, is said to have had an altercation with the sister of one of the suspects.

Without provocation, suspect Kofi Acquah and one other Andrews, who was passing by and noticing the argument between his sister and the victim pounced on him and held his throat for several minutes.

“He had wanted to kill him,” an eyewitness said.

“The victim who is battling for his life was also attacked with a stick. Currently, he cannot swallow anything food, not even saliva.”

Meanwhile, some family members of the victim believe the attack was borne out of the prolonged chieftaincy disputes in the town since the attackers belong to one of the factions.

They also appealed to the police to intensify their presence in the area because some of the youth are trooping to the town while wielding offensive weapons else they will avenge.

The case was yet to be reported to the police and an investigation has commenced.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military
How I heard about my son’s death – Mother of slain soldier recounts
Man beaten to death for attempting to steal ‘VIP bus’ at Kumasi
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa