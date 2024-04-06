Man beaten to a pulp for allegedly making another man's penis disappear

The allegations of manhood disappearance across the country continue as a man is beaten to a pulp for allegedly making the penis of a young man disappear in Accra, the nation’s capital.

Viral videos shared on social media showed the commotion that transpired after the alleged penis disappearing incident which reportedly took place at Dansoman, a suburb of Accra at midnight on Saturday, April 6, 2024.



One of the videos, which was shared by @withAlvin_on X, showed the accused person being beaten by some members of the community as he was being dragged away by two men.



Another video showed the man being forced to make the penis of the victim reappear. The accused person could be seen rubbing his hands around the sensitive area of the victim.



“Is it (the penis) coming/" one woman could be heard asking in the Ga dialect as the accused person was supposedly trying to make the penis of the victim reappear.



"They said it is coming", another man responded.

A video also showed the moment personnel of the Ghana Police Service managed to rescue the accused person from the hands of the community members.



Meanwhile, a District Court in Awutu Bereku District in the Central Region has remanded an 18-year-old driver's mate who claimed his penis disappeared after a mason touched his shoulders.



A medical report form indicated the penis of the supposed victim was "intact and functioning normally without any deformity."



The driver's mate faces charges of publication of false news and deceiving a public officer.



Watch videos of the incident in Dansoman below:











The first video is moment the Ghana Police service whisked him away. He still collected in the process. The image is the young man who lost his Tedua smiling after he recovered it.



How do you people don’t believe this thing again? Dansoman is no go area for me now ???? pic.twitter.com/77JGJfQM0k — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) April 6, 2024

Live reportage: Dansoman is the next stop for the vanishing tedua/koti3 The man here was beaten mercilessly after he was caught stealing the D. He was forced to perform rituals for the tedua to surface back as you can see in the second video.



Thanks to the Ghana Police, he… pic.twitter.com/Effy1unSJv — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) April 6, 2024

BAI/NOQ





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.