Man beaten to a pulp for allegedly stealing a goat at Sombo

A file photo

The youth at Sombo in the WA Municipality of the Upper West Region have handed a thief over to the police after beating him to a pulp following his apprehension.

The suspect believed to be in his early 40s, was caught by residents in the Sombo area on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, while he attempted to steal a goat.



The suspect, identified as Fatawu, according to reports, tied the goat and covered his mouth with sellotape to prevent people from hearing the cry of the animal, but he was not successful as he tried to run away with the animal.



Rex Nhyiraba Antieku reported to Rainbow Radio Accra that Fatawu, a motor repairer was caught by a bystander who raised an alarm for the youths to catch him.

He said the man had been behaving strangely in the community which has grown suspicions among the youth in Sombo.



The youth, after catching him, tied the goat around his neck and beat him up until the police came to the scene to arrest the thief after the police were alerted by the community members.