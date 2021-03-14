Man beats girlfriend to death over GH¢15

A photo of a dead body

One Abigail Adoma has met her untimely death after her boyfriend, Ebenezer Korang beat her up mercilessly.

According to the Tafo Pankrono police, 30-year-old Ebenezer Korang carried out the inhumane act when the late Abigail Adoma couldn’t provide the exact amount of money; GHC¢185 he gave her to keep for him.



The police noted that the deceased handed over GH¢170 to her lover instead of GH¢185, a difference of GH¢15.



This generated tension among them and the suspect, out of anger allegedly hit Abigail Adoma who fell on a cement block machine and felt unconscious.

She was rushed to the nearest hospital where she was pronounced dead.



The suspect, Ebenezer Korang has been remanded by the Mamponteng Magistrate Court in the Ashanti region.



He is expected to reappear before the court on March 30, 2021.