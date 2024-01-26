Man beheads father for exchanging his destiny with his twin brother

A 25-year-old man has allegedly decapitated his father

Richard Manu, also known as Azonto, a 25-year-old man, has allegedly decapitated his father, Kwaku Manu, in Assin Akrofuom, in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The alleged perpetrator asserts that his father, the victim, engaged in a spiritual exchange of his prosperous destiny with that of his twin senior brother, which purportedly prompted the violent assault on his father.



Following the beheading of his father, Richard reportedly proceeded to inflict cutlass wounds on his mother and other family members who were present in the house during the incident.



Reports by myjoyonline.com indicate that an eyewitness named Kojo said, "I was asleep when my wife shouted my name."



"I came out only to find the man slashing his father. So I took a stick, but he threatened to cut me and so I ran out to seek help. When I returned, police patrol cars had already arrested him," Kojo added.



He further narrated, "He [the suspect] and his dad got along well; they don't have any grudges. They even sleep together."

Kojo added that "He [the suspect] and his dad got along well; they don't have any grudges. They even sleep together."



The suspect, rescued by the police from a potential lynching, is currently undergoing medical treatment at St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu while being closely monitored by the police.



Okyeame Kwame Amankrah, the suspect's uncle and the Akyeamehene of Assin Akrofuom, who himself was a victim of the attack, expressed shock at the unfolding events.



RAD/OGB



