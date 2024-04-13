Man brutally beaten over alleged missing penis in Senya Bereku

The victim is said to have been brutalised by a group numbering about 30

A man in his late 30s was violently attacked by a group of motorcyclists in Senya Bereku, a town in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The attack was prompted by an accusation that the victim, identified as Mr. Isaac Saint, was responsible for the disappearance of a fellow rider's penis.



Around 10:00 PM on Tuesday, April 10, a group of about 30 people armed with welding tools, rocks, and clubs attacked Mr. Saint's home at Zion C Basic School in Senya Bereku. According to the group, a 'Pragya' driver had told them that his penis disappeared after giving the victim a ride.



As per eyewitnesses, the Pragya driver stated that his genitalia disappeared shortly after he left Mr. Saint at his house. Despite pleading for mercy, the victim was brutally beaten with several objects, resulting in severe injuries, including bleeding from the nose, head, and other areas of his body.



The Senya Bereku police intervened and escorted the complainant for a medical examination at the Senya Polyclinic, where his penis was found to be intact. The complainant disclosed to the police that he had sought assistance from a spiritual healer at the Jehovah El Shaddai 7th Day Sabbath Assembly in Senya, who prayed for him.



Subsequent to the examination, both the complainant and the spiritual healer were taken into custody by the authorities and are currently in police detention, while Mr. Saint is being treated at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.

Upon further inquiry, certain individuals in the church alleged that the plaintiff arrived with a diminished penis size, and it was only after the pastor's prayer that his condition improved.





Man beaten over missing genitals at Senya Bereku #UTVNews pic.twitter.com/4NY3vaSW4R — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) April 12, 2024

GA/SEA

