Man brutally stabed in Awutu Bereku

File photo

In a shocking incident at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region, a 32-year-old man named Richard Ayi-quaye suffered severe injuries after being viciously stabbed by his own uncle. The attack took place following an errand, leaving Richard with multiple stab wounds, Adomonline reports.

According to Richard's account, he had been sent by his uncle, identified as Mr. Annan, to convey a message to his mother. This message reportedly pertained to his mother requesting all her children to leave the house due to alleged misconduct.



However, without any apparent provocation, Mr. Annan launched a sudden and brutal attack.



He pushed Richard's mother aside, and as Richard tried to assist her, he was subjected to multiple stabbing wounds, including deep cuts on his back, forehead, and various other parts of his body.

The assailant, Mr. Annan, fled the scene immediately after the violent incident and remains at large as authorities intensify efforts to locate and apprehend him.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/KPE