Man burnt to death after running from church to save his belongings

21-year-old Emmanuel Mensah has been burnt to death at Dunkwa Atakyem in the Upper Denkyira East District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 9, at 1:30 PM.



According to neighbors, the deceased was at church when he heard fire had engulfed his house.



He quickly rushed to the house and decided to pick some of his belongings but got caught up in the fire.



An eyewitness Kobina Anim said they heard screams for help in the area so they rushed to the scene only to find out that the boy had been burnt.



He said the fire may be a result of an electrical fault triggered by recent power rationing in the area.

According to the eyewitness, the deceased is a stranger who just rented a room to write his remedial in the area.



The fire affected three nearby houses.



Fire service personnel who were called in got to the scene several hours later.



The body of the victim has been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin Mortuary.



The Family of the deceased have been informed of the incident.