Man butchered by land guards at Awutu Papase

Tue, 14 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmomline.com

A 29-year-old man Atiogbe Ayi has been butchered by land guards at Awutu Papase in Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region and robbed of five thousand Ghana cedis.

According to the victim, the land guards who attacked him were about four in number.

Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, the victim said, he was going to visit the land where he was putting up his building but unfortunately, notorious land guards attacked and butchered him mercilessly.

He added that the notorious land guards after butchering him took away his five thousand Ghana cedis.

The victim was rushed to Agona Swedru government hospital and later referred to

Winneba trauma and specialist hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the suspects were on the list of the police for attacking residents over lands.

The victim has, therefore, called on the IGP and Awutu Ofaakor District police command to arrest the perpetrators and put them before the law court.

No arrest has been made so far.

