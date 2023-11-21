Man collapses and dies after alighting from a bus in Kumasi

File photo

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

An unidentified man believed to be in his early 50s has died mysteriously after alighting from a bus. The sad incident happened at the Kumasi-Suame roundabout on Monday morning.



The eyewitnesses who spoke to GhanaWeb's Ashanti Region Correspondent, said, the unidentified man who got out of the bus that had arrived from the Northern Region, collapsed to the ground and died on the spot.



According to them, the man was initially saved by a phone showcase he leaned against, thus after alighting from the bus. But luck eluded him as he fell straight to the ground from the glass case he was leaning against.



The report further reveals that before the by-passers could say jack, the man had already fallen on the ground transiting to unconsciousness. Some police officers from the MTTD department who were close to the scene rushed to pick up the man with the help of some bystanders.



"He had died even before the police officers came to pick him up. Nobody knows much about him and the only thing we know so far is that he alighted from a bus that came from the Northern Region". An eyewitness told GhanaWeb.



Another eyewitness who gave his name as Sarfo Johnson said, even though most people wanted to get to the rescue of the man, there was the fear of being tagged with criminal controversies.

"We saw him fall to the ground. Initially, we wanted to get to his rescue but there was the fear that we may be arrested and accused of a crime. I however informed an MTTD officer who also invited his other colleagues to his rescue".



He said, adding that the man was carried away by a police pickup.



Some also said they initially suspected the man to be suffering from epilepsy until it was later affirmed that he was dying.



Information gathered so far indicates that the dead body was subsequently sent to the Komfo Anokye Hospital Morgue, thus after the case had been handed to the Central Police station.



Meanwhile, an officer who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity said, a call placed to someone from the man's phone contact confirmed that he was a bit sick before traveling to Kumasi.



Though full details about the man are not yet known, the police are putting thorough measures in place to get his family members.