Man commits suicide at Enyan Abaasa after being lied to

A 26 year has committed suicide at Enyan Abaasa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region in a bush near a stream.

Information gathered by Kasapa FM news Yaw Boagyan revealed that the deceased named Kwaku has attempted several times to take his life and succeeded on the third attempt.



Information gathered indicates that the deceased father died when he was very little but anytime he asked his mother about the whereabouts of his father she told him the father had traveled. He was reportedly yearning to see his father who had supposedly traveled abroad and possibly have him come and take him abroad.



The deceased who lived in another village is said to have gone to visit his mother on Sunday to discuss the same matter but the deceased had a shock of his life when someone let the cat out of the bag and told him his father die when he was very young.

Feeling pained that his mother had been deceiving him all along, the deceased decided he’s had enough of life hence hanged himself in a bush.



According to the Assemblyman for the area Hon. Emmanuel Mensah said, the sister of the deceased also threatened to commit suicide because their mother has deceived them all. But she was handed over to Police for counseling and guidance.



The body has been deposited at the Breman Asikuma Mortuary while Enyan Abaasa Police have commenced investigations.

