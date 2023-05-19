1
Man commits suicide by hanging at cemetery

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A man has been found hanging at Akyem Old Tafo cemetery in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern region.

The yet-to-be-identified young man wearing blue jeans trousers was found hanging on a tree Thursday.

Suicide continues to be a serious public health concern in the Eastern region.

Eastern Region for instance recorded 61 suicide cases in the first quarter of 2021. Majority of the victims were youth.

Suicide is however preventable with timely, evidence-based and often low-cost interventions.

For national responses to be effective, a comprehensive multi-sectoral suicide prevention strategy is needed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

