0
Menu
News

Man crushed to death by hit and run driver

Accident Scene Dlop4 File photo

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A hit-and-run driver has crushed a man to death in Koforidua, the Eastern regional capital.

The body of the deceased was found in a pool of blood with bruises and severe head injury on Thursday dawn at Abriwa-Nkwanta Oyoko Road near S.D.A Training College School Park.

Officers from NADMO Municipal Secretariat led by the Municipal Director Mr Herbert Danso together with personnel from the Municipal Police Command went to the scene to take inventories and conveyed the body to the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

NADMO officials, however, claim the man was mentally unstable.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student