1
Menu
News

Man dies after falling from a coconut tree at Offinso

Falling From A Coconut Tree The body of the deceased has been deposited in a morgue

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A man identified as K2 has been reported dead at Offinso Dome in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, believed to be in his 30s, is said to have died after he fell from the coconut tree at about 3:00 pm on Monday, October 18, 2022.

According to a report by Otecfmghana.com, the deceased hit his head on some concrete blocks following the fall.

It is, however, not known what may have caused his fall from the tree.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited in a mortuary by the police, pending investigations into his death.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



GA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer