Man dies, family injured in head-on collision at Abakam

Source: GNA

A man, travelling with his family died Thursday evening in an accident when his vehicle collided with an oncoming truck, with a foreign number, on the Cape Coast-Elmina stretch of the Accra highway.

He reportedly drove his nephew to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra and was some two kilometres away from home when the accident occurred at Abakam, near the University of Cape Coast.



His widow and children, who were injured are being treated at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, while his body has been deposited at the morgue.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency that the man was blinded by the light of the truck, leading to the accident.



A police source confirmed the accident but did not give details.