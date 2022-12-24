0
Menu
News

Man dies, family injured in head-on collision at Abakam

Haruna Yahaya Accident File photo

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: GNA

A man, travelling with his family died Thursday evening in an accident when his vehicle collided with an oncoming truck, with a foreign number, on the Cape Coast-Elmina stretch of the Accra highway.

He reportedly drove his nephew to the Kotoka International Airport in Accra and was some two kilometres away from home when the accident occurred at Abakam, near the University of Cape Coast.

His widow and children, who were injured are being treated at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, while his body has been deposited at the morgue.

An eyewitness told the Ghana News Agency that the man was blinded by the light of the truck, leading to the accident.

A police source confirmed the accident but did not give details.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
Related Articles: