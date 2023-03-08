Man dies from electrocution following heavy rains in Accra

The body of the deceased was taken awy by the police

A 35-year-old man has been reported dead at Mallam West following heavy rainfall in Accra on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The deceased according to a report by Onuaonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, died from electrocution.



A disconnected electrical cable is said to have fallen in the rain, part of which extended to the entrance of the deceased’s room.



The deceased unaware of this situation was electrocuted to death after holding the handle of his door which was electrified at the time.



Police are reported to have conveyed his body to the mortuary while contact with his family is yet to be established.



Tuesday’s rains left several parts of Accra flooded with hundreds being trapped in their homes.



Areas like Kasoa Old Barrier, the Kaneshie highway, Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Ogbojo were all affected by heavy floods.





Watch the new episode of The Lowdown below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:







GA/SARA