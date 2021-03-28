Man dies in a scuffle over cigarette

The victim was stabbed to death by a friend over a stick of cigarette

A 47-year-old man, at Adenta in Accra, was on Friday, March 27, 2021, stabbed to death by a friend over a stick of cigarette.

Kwabena Amponsah, received multiple knife wounds on his head, ribs and hands by one Isaac Brown, the suspect, currently on the run.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency.



She said on March 27, 2021, at about 1000hours, the mother of the deceased made a formal complaint at the Adenta Police Station that on same day at about 0930 hours, her son, Amponsah, was stabbed to death with a knife by someone.



"Police visited the scene at Adenta Sakora No.5 and found the body of a man aged about 47, dressed in a pair of black jeans trousers with a red and black ‘T’ shirt lying in prone position, dead," she said.



DSP Tenge said "the body was carefully inspected and found with multiple fresh knife wounds on the head, left ribs and both hands.



Preliminary investigations revealed deceased and suspect, Isaac Brown, at large, were drinking at a drinking spot in the area when someone bought a stick of cigarette for the suspect”.

"That, deceased allegedly took the cigarette from the suspect, sparking verbal exchanges between them which degenerated into exchange of blows."



Mrs Tenge said they were separated and the deceased left the spot for home, adding that a few minutes later, the suspect trailed the deceased and inflicted multiple knife wounds on him.



"Brown after committing the dastardly act bolted on an unidentified motorcycle," she stated.



Mrs Tenge said photographs of the scene and body were taken after, after which the body was conveyed and deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



The Head of Public Affairs Unit stressed that efforts were underway to gather useful information that would lead to the apprehension of the suspect to face full rigours of the law.