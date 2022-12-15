1
Man drowns in river at Assin Akrofuom

Drowning Peep The deceased is said to have gone to swim in the river in which he drowned

Thu, 15 Dec 2022

A man believed to be in his 50s identified as Eric Tetteh has drowned in a river at Assin Akrofuom in the Assin South District of the Central region.

The lifeless body of the deceased was found in the River Dwawere Wednesday, December 14, 2022, afternoon.

The deceased was said to have gone swimming with his friend only for him to be later discovered drowned.

The friend was nowhere to be found after the father of four drowned.

The Police at Assin Anyinabrim led by the Station Officer, Inspector Karim Wayo went to the river and retrieved the body which has since been deposited at St. Francis Xavier Hospital Mortuary.

Police have commenced investigation into the matter.

