Man electrocuted at Twifo Praso after climbing ECG transformer

Prosper Gyasi is battling for his life

A 22-year-old man, Prosper Gyasi, is battling for his life at the Twifo Praso District Hospital in the Twifo Atimorkwa District of the Central Region after being electrocuted by a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Police indicated in a report that they received a distress call at about 6:00am on Monday that a certain man believed to be in his 20s has been electrocuted at Twifo Praso New Market after climbing an ECG transformer pole behind SUNTURK supermarket.



This caused the police to swiftly move to the scene and found the victim with severe burns and various degrees of injuries on his face, head, legs, and hands.



He was then rushed to Twifo Praso District Hospital for treatment where he was admitted and is currently responding to treatment.



According to Angel FM’s reporter, Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack, the victim, Prosper Gyasi who is a native of Pamo, a suburb of Twifo Praso is an alleged drug addict.

The victim is believed to have encountered some spirits whiles at home and the spirits demanded sacrifices from him three days after he had visited the River Pra to seek their protection for his life.



He had earlier visited the spirits with some schnapps and bread as an offering to them.



Since then, the victim claims he has not been himself with thoughts to commit suicide. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, he went to climb the electricity transformer pole where he got electrocuted.